Man dies in North Austin shooting

US

Author: Chelsea Moreno
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after being shot in North Austin on Sunday evening, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers detained one person.

Austin police received the call to respond to 8105 Research Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. The area is near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183.

A caller told police they heard multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man laying in the street and started performing life-saving measures. Though Austin-Travis County EMS medics continues those efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

APD Homicide detectives are investigating.

It is unknown if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

