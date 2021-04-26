Man seriously injured in Southeast Austin shooting

Author: Chelsea Moreno

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Southeast Austin Sunday night, said police.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the man to a local trauma center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

At last check, Austin police had no one in custody.

Officers were called to 1320 East Oltorf Street just west of Interstate 35 around 10:50 p.m.

APD responded to a shooting earlier in the evening in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in the street and started performing life-saving measures. Though Austin-Travis County EMS medics continued those efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.