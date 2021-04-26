Man Utd and Chelsea on transfer red alert as Raphael Varane gives fresh update

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Raphael Varane has declared his future as being ‘clear’, leaving the Premier League clubs on alert. The Real Madrid defender is yet to seal a new deal with Los Blancos, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, despite it soon entering its final year. Advertisements

Varane is contracted at the Bernabeu until June 2022 and several reports have linked the 28-year-old with a move away, with a switch to the Premier League considered most likely. Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain are also keen, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. Madrid could be keen to cash in on the Frenchman in a bid to raise funds for an expensive summer, which could see them target Varane’s countryman Kylian Mbappe. According to Mundo Deportivo, Varane is valued at £61m by the La Liga giants and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed an interest.

Man United could also be tempted as they seek a long-term partner to £80m Harry Maguire. However, Varane has said that he is concentrating on finishing the season with Zinedine Zidane’s side, who sit two points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table with five matches remaining. They are level on 71 points with Barcelona. “My future is clear,” Varane said, as reported by Romano. “I am focused on the end of this season. We are in a very intense and key moment.” Advertisements

Varane has enjoyed a trophy-laden 10 years in Madrid, where he joined from Lens for around £8m in 2011. He has won three La Liga titles, with the latest coming last season, and was involved in each of Madrid’s four recent Champions League successes. Also a key part of the France squad, he lifted the World Cup in 2018 alongside several possible future teammates, including Man United’s Paul Pogba and Chelsea N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud. There have also been three Supercopa titles and a single Copa del Rey in 2014.