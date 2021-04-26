Mario Kart Tour Confirms Bowser vs Donkey Kong Team Rally

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Mario Kart Tour has turned out to be a successful mobile venture for Nintendo, which shouldn’t be particularly surprising. It’s reportedly passed 200 million downloads and also $ 200 million in player spend, so we can expect it to keep on rolling for some time yet.

The latest event to be confirmed for the app is a Team Rally that will kick off on May 4th/5th, and it’ll pit Team Bowser against Team Donkey Kong.

There’s an RT campaign for each team along with trailers, which you can see below.

A retweet campaign for the #MarioKartTour Bowser vs. Donkey Kong Tour is here! Retweet this video if you’re #TeamDonkeyKong. Players will get coins equal to the total number of retweets! (Total of English and Japanese tweets for both teams. Max coins: 10,000. Until May 2.) pic.twitter.com/BPZvfGopI1— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) April 26, 2021

A retweet campaign for the #MarioKartTour Bowser vs. Donkey Kong Tour is here! Retweet this video if you’re #TeamBowser. Players will get coins equal to the total number of retweets! (Total of English and Japanese tweets for both teams. Max coins: 10,000. Until May 2.) pic.twitter.com/QZ942V6Z5b— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) April 26, 2021

