NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

NB I-35 to NB U.S. 183 flyover to close for...

US

NB I-35 to NB U.S. 183 flyover to close for about 4 months for reconstruction

1 min

92views
82
13 shares, 82 points

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

NB I-35 to NB U.S. 183 flyover to close for about 4 months for reconstruction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While two newly-constructed flyovers are opening Sunday at the I-35/U.S. 183 interchange, one existing flyover will be closing for at least a few months for reconstruction.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the existing northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover will shut down for about four months, beginning 10 p.m. Sunday. Crews will demolish and reconstruct one portion of the flyover.

Advertisements

A long-term detour will be put in place. Drivers looking to use that flyover will instead be directed to the Rundberg Lane exit (#241) to take a U-turn at Rundberg Lane and transfer onto the new southbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover. The U-turn at Rundberg Lane will also be closed to local traffic to manage the flow of cars, TxDOT said.

TxDOT put out the below YouTube video to explain the detour.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., TxDOT is planning to open the new southbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 and southbound I-35 to southbound U.S. 183 flyovers.

TxDOT said this is a “significant milestone” in the project that’s expected to add three new flyovers total to the interchange.

  • TxDOT map explaining the detour for the northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover. The flyover is closing for a few months for reconstruction. (Map: TxDOT)
    TxDOT map explaining the detour for the northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover. The flyover is closing for a few months for reconstruction. (Map: TxDOT)
  • TxDOT is opening two new flyovers at the I-35/U.S. 183 interchange this Sunday, April 25 (TxDOT map)
    TxDOT is opening two new flyovers at the I-35/U.S. 183 interchange this Sunday, April 25 (TxDOT map)
Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

82
13 shares, 82 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in