New car tax changes 'cannot be allowed to happen' as experts warn of a 'financial wall'

Conservative MP Gareth Johnson has attacked the proposals which he warns could put a “financial wall” between Kent and London. The Conservatives say the scheme would hurt families, business and key public sector workers.

He said: “We are opposing Sadiq Khan’s bonkers charge that would leave drivers paying £5.50 to drive into London. Advertisements “It is going to hammer our businesses and friends and families who are going about their daily lives and visiting relatives. “The idea is crazy, it has to be stopped.” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has repeatedly threatened to introduce the charge if he does not get access to the £500million in Vehicle Excise Duty paid by London drivers.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London previously said a “feasibility study” into the scheme was already underway. They said: “The Mayor has repeatedly urged the Government to allow London to retain the £500m of Vehicle Excise Duty paid by Londoners every year but which is currently spent almost exclusively on maintaining roads outside the capital. “If the Government do not agree, other ways of raising money to overcome the unprecedented financial challenges TfL faces as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic may be needed. “A Greater London Boundary Charge for non-residents could reduce congestion and emissions whilst encouraging more use of public transport. “Revenues could also provide funding for investment in London’s transport network. Advertisements “Subject to the findings of TfL’s feasibility study, already underway, any proposals developed as a result would be subject to a full public consultation where the public – including non-Londoners – would be able to have their say on any potential proposals.”

