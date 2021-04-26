One dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport

Author:

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

SOUTHEAST TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a crash Sunday night on northbound U.S. 183 near the airport.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on the highway just south of Onion Creek.

Two vehicles collided and one person was pinned in their vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics took that person to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Crews with Travis County Fire and Rescue took a second person to the hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition.

DPS is investigating. So far, they do not have much information.