One dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport

US

One dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

One dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport

One dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport

SOUTHEAST TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a crash Sunday night on northbound U.S. 183 near the airport.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on the highway just south of Onion Creek.

Two vehicles collided and one person was pinned in their vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics took that person to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Crews with Travis County Fire and Rescue took a second person to the hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition.

DPS is investigating. So far, they do not have much information.

