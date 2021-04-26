Oscars 2021 Best Dressed: Stars stun on the red carpet including WINNER Emerald Fennell

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

The Oscars will look a little different this year since the ceremony has downsized due to COVID-19, but the famous awards will still welcome 170 guests. Some of the guests have already arrived on the red carpet.

Another actor to look dapper in a suit was Riz Ahmed, wearing a black jacket and matching trousers by Valentino.

The actor is up for a Best Actor award for Sound of Metal.

One celebrity to opt for something a little different to the usual white and golds was Emerald Fennell.

Winner of the Best Original Screenplay category for Promising Young Woman, and also nominated for the Best Director category, the English actress and director wore a long, flowing green and pink gown.