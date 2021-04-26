Oscars 2021 Best Dressed: Stars stun on the red carpet including WINNER Emerald Fennell

Author:
The Oscars will look a little different this year since the ceremony has downsized due to COVID-19, but the famous awards will still welcome 170 guests. Some of the guests have already arrived on the red carpet.
Another actor to look dapper in a suit was Riz Ahmed, wearing a black jacket and matching trousers by Valentino.
The actor is up for a Best Actor award for Sound of Metal.
One celebrity to opt for something a little different to the usual white and golds was Emerald Fennell.
Winner of the Best Original Screenplay category for Promising Young Woman, and also nominated for the Best Director category, the English actress and director wore a long, flowing green and pink gown.
Carey Mulligan also wore a tight gold dress with her midriff showing.
The dress was by Valentino and the actress paired the gown with silver Cartier jewellery.
Carey is a favourite to win the Best Actress nomination this year for Emerald Fennell’s film Promising Young Woman.
Emerald could also win Best Director for the film, which would see her become the first British female director to win the category.
Some actresses wore pink and red on this year’s Oscars red carpet.
Amanda Seyfried looked gorgeous in an Armani red gown.
The dress had a plunging neckline, a tight bodice, and a puffed-out tulle skirt.
Vanessa Kirby, nominated for Best Actress for Pieces of a Woman, wore a pale pink dress with a bandeau bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a tight long skirt.
Attached to the skirt was a train, which put a princess-twist to the modern gown.
