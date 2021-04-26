Premier League clubs set for £83m cash injection thanks to Norwich and Watford

Author: [email protected] (Mark Taylor)

This post originally appeared on Mirror – Football

Premier League clubs are set to receive a cash injection of £83m thanks to the recent promotions of Norwich and Watford back to the top flight.

Norwich are all set to go up as winners of the Championship, while Watford booked the final automatic place over the weekend with a win over Millwall.

Advertisements

Both clubs were unable to avoid the drop last season, but having bounced back at the first attempt, that is good news for the current Prem crop.

Parachute payments are paid out over the course of three years to sides who are relegated from the Premier League.

(Image: PA)

But because Norwich and Watford will be back playing in the top flight next season, they will not receive their payments next year.

That means that each club will receive a slice of the £83m would otherwise not be handed out, according to Kieran Maguire.

And should Bournemouth go up via the play-offs, there will be another load of cash to spread around.

Of course, much of the talk behind the scenes in the Premier League has been about the botched European Super League plans.

All six clubs withdrew and posted messages of apology to their fans as virtually all of those not involved slammed the idea.

Advertisements

But Manchester United legend Gary Neville has rejected their peace offering, and called on them to be punished to avoid any ideas of another breakaway plot.

“Everybody that knows and loves English football knows this is wrong,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“I called them imposters. It was an attempted murder of English football and ‘sorry’ doesn’t wash. It’s gone past ‘sorry’ because it’s twice that they’ve done it.

“If you were sorry the first time with Big Picture you wouldn’t have brought back this one.”

Neville added: “The idea that you take away equal and fair competition, the idea that it’s a closed shop and teams like Leicester can finish in the Champions League but can’t play in the Super league, is despicable.

Sign up for our boxing newsletter! Every Monday we deliver our verdict on the weekend’s fights and, more importantly, what’s next for the winners and losers. Signing up is easy, just click this link, enter your email address and select ‘Boxing’ from the list.

“It was an attack on Leeds United, it was an attack on Everton, West Ham, Newcastle, some of the greatest clubs in the history of English football.

“What about Ajax? PSV? Feyenoord? These unbelievable clubs. They’ve just been left with the pennies, while the rich go away and take £3million every week for 23 years and created their own league.

“Honestly the scariest thing is that these people are regrouping back at base, they’re not going away, this is their second attempt in the last eight months.”