PS5 stock UK: BIG PlayStation 5 restock report for Argos, Game and Smyths

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

According to the latest reports from stock trackers, May will be a big month for PS5 stock in the UK. Having had to endure such a disappointing few weeks, with only a smattering of deals being offered, gamers will be hoping for better service next month. Advertisements And while there have been shipment delays causing challenging situations in the UK, May could see thousands of PS5 consoles offered from several leading retailers. From what has been shared so far, GAME will be one of the most promising places to buy a console, as the retailer is expected to have a sizeable restock to hand. This could be split between at least two different dates, which will include delayed units from April. And other storefronts are also expected to see refreshes, including Smyths Toys and Argos. These are unlikely to be the only UK retailers offering PS5 consoles during May, so gamers will want to keep an eye on all the leading stores.

The only downside to these latest reports is that it might take a while for these new PS5 gaming machines to hit digital shelves. The week of May 10 could be the start of the wave, with both Argos and GAME expected to offer new bundle options. Others are expected to follow, but it’s unclear at this point how many units will be included. Advertisements A recent report from PS5 Instant on Twitter is that GAME will have around 25,000 consoles to sell during May. And with so many consoles coming to the store, we might even get an announcement of some kind to confirm it. As usual, gamers will need to take this latest news with a pinch of salt until something official is announced.

PlayStation 5 consoles remain highly sought after, and even with several large stock drops expected in May, it’s unlikely that supply will keep up with demand. Gamers have been warned several times that it could be months before there are enough next-gen consoles to go around, meaning some in the UK will be waiting until Summer 2021. Last Thursday was the most recent PlayStation 5 drop, which came from Smyths Toys, only including Digital Edition consoles. The good news is that the next PS5 stock drop will be in May and will include delayed consoles that were supposed to arrive in April. Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.