Rafael Nadal has message for Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after winning Barcelona Open

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Rafael Nadal insists he can still improve on clay despite overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas in a breathless Barcelona Open final on Sunday. The Spaniard extended his record as the ATP 500 event’s most successful player of all time with a 12th career triumph in his homeland.

Tsitsipas pushed Nadal, who will return to world No 2 thanks to his victory, all the way but the 20-time Grand Slam champion came out on top after surviving a championship point in the third set.

Advertisements

The Greek world No 5 himself saved two match points in the second before winning a tiebreak to force Nadal into a three-set final at this tournament for the first time since 2008.

Nadal eventually triumphed 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5 after three hours and 38 minutes as the ‘King of Clay’ claimed his 61st title on his favoured surface and the 87th of his career.

It is his first in 2021 and the 34-year-old now looks to add to his haul at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, having fallen to Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo, where Tsitsipas was ultimately victorious.

Yet despite overcoming the in-form 22-year-old at Pista Rafa Nadal, the 12-time Barcelona Open winner insists he can get better on the red stuff.



Nadal is building himself up to attack a potential 14th French Open title next month with world No 1 Novak Djokovic and long-time rival Roger Federer both seeking to stop him becoming the first male player ever to 21 Slams when the season’s second major commences in Paris in late May.