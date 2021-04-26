'Teary' Princess Anne 'struggling with Prince Philip loss' body language expert claims

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Princess Anne , 70, showed it was business as usual as she led the Royal Family in commemorating Anzac Day at the weekend. On Sunday, The Princess Royal and her husband Timothy Laurence attended a special service at Westminster Abbey and visited war memorials to honour Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women who have died serving their country.

While Anne is known for her staunch stoicism, the Princess Royal’s eyes were “red-rimmed and tearful” during her latest engagement, a body language expert has claimed and suggest Anne is “struggling” following Prince Philip‘s death.

Body language expert and author Judi James analysed pictures of Anne’s latest engagement for Express.co.uk, and her body language “hints she is still very much in mourning for her father”.

The expert said: “Having swapped the traditional black clothing that she wore following Prince Philip’s death, Princess Anne might have attended the Anzac Day ceremony in a very vivid ‘royal’ purple to suggest it is business as usual in terms of royal duties, but her body language here hints she is still very much in mourning for her father.”

While Anne is her usual stoic self, there is some sadness behind her brave exterior, Judi claimed.

