The 4 best places to go for day trips in England

Sometimes we get so wrapped up the idea of luxury international travel that we forget about the beautiful locations we have right here in the UK. If money’s a little tight, you’re bored of your local area, or you can’t get the time off work to go away for a week or weekend, a day trip is a great idea. Express.co.uk chatted to Nicky Kelvin from The Points Guy UK.
Even though pubs, restaurants and shops are open again, it’s difficult to fill your time with fun activities at the moment.
We can’t all afford to go on holiday within the UK all the time, but a day trip here and there is a smart idea for anyone who has a free day to explore and travel.
But where should we go? Here are the three best places to spend a day in according to Nicky Kelvin from The Points Guy (and they’re not too far from London!)
New Forest
The New Forest is a beautiful area of pasture land, heathland and forest in Hampshire and Wiltshire.
It’s the perfect place to spend a day, or maybe even two or three, if you want to get close to nature.
Nicky said: “The New Forest is the closest you can get to a safari in the UK and only a two-hour drive from the capital.
“Here you can enjoy a country pub visit as well as the woodland scenery.”
