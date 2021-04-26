NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

UK holidays: Luxury UK city hotel breaks on sale from £59 up – but you must be quick

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

ENJOY a short stay at a luxury hotel with this bargain deal – available now at Wowcher. With over 31 locations on offer across the UK, this is the perfect opportunity to plan a summer break.

Renowned for friendly service, twin and double en-suite rooms with complimentary comforts are available to choose from in this offer.

Plus, each stays includes a full English breakfast meal, making it the perfect weekend away.

Sure to sell out, over 31 hotels are available to choose from across the UK.

Popular choices include Manchester, Oxford, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Under current government guidelines, overnight stays in the UK can happen from 17th May 2021 onwards.

And holiday accommodation in Scotland can reopen from 26th April 2021 onwards.

This offer is valid on bookings from 17th May to 31st December 2021 so make sure you book your stay soon.

Bookings must be made by 13th June 2021.

T&Cs apply.

To read more about the COVID-19 hotel policy, please go here for Jury Inn & Leonardo Hotel.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

