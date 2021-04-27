Beijing’s foreign trade exceeds $104 BILLION in the first three months of 2021

Author: RT

Customs data released on Monday showed that the Chinese capital Beijing saw an 8.75% year-on-year increase in its foreign trade in the first quarter, with the volume totaling 677.37 billion yuan ($ 104.45 billion).

According to the statistics, the city’s imports jumped 9% compared with the same period last year to 548.36 billion yuan (over $ 84 billion). Meanwhile, exports grew to approximately 129 billion yuan ($ 20 billion), up 7.2% over the same period.

Imports of agricultural products topped 56 billion yuan ($ 8.6 billion), up 86.1% on a yearly basis. Iron ore and copper concentrate imports were also very strong.

Exports of cellphones skyrocketed to over 19.5 billion yuan ($ 3 billion), registering a 92% year-on-year increase. Supplies of automobile parts also posted robust growth.

Beijing’s five major trading partners were the European Union, the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, data showed.

