Cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share tip for removing limescale from shower screens ‘in seconds’

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Cleaning expert Mrs Hinch has garnered an impressive 4.1million followers on Instagram. Mrs Hinch, whose full name is Sophie Hinchliffe, rose to fame after she began sharing her cleaning tips and tricks on social media and TV. Now, the cleaning influencer has her own podcast, books and homeware line at Tesco .

Another user commented: “I used a squeegee after every shower then takes off most of water and helps stop the mould as well at bottom.”

Another user said: “I keep a squeegee and bottle of Viakal in the shower and just give it a quick squirt and squeegee it down every time. It takes seconds.”

Another user commented: “Squeegee after every shower definitely helps.”

Another user recommended rubbing toothpaste on the shower screen.

They said: “Try a cheap toothpaste and rub it in all over leave it for 10 minutes to dry and clean off.

“My shower screen was like yours and removed and made it a lot better.”

While another user suggested using lemon and salt.

Advertisements

They said: “Try half a lemon with salt, use the lemon to scrub the salt onto the shower screen and once scrubbed, rinse it off.”

You can buy a squeegee for as little as 79p from The Range, £3 from Wilko and ASDA and £1.99 from Amazon.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.