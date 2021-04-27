Covid treatment: Llama and camel nanobodies shown to combat COVID-19 transmission

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, scientists race to determine vaccines and drugs that can combat the pandemic. A team of Australian researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI), the Doherty Institute, and the Kirby Institute have identified neutralizing nanobodies from llama’s could help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering cells.

Dr Aashish Manglik, assistant professor of anaesthesia pharmaceutical chemistry explained: “Everybody makes antibodies, and we make antibodies to fight off all kinds of infections.

Advertisements

“We’re all hoping to get the coronavirus vaccine to help us make antibodies against the virus and help us prevent getting infected.

“But it turns out that animals like llamas or alpacas or camels make these tiny little antibodies that have been dubbed nanobodies.

“The cool thing about these nanobodies is that they’re very stable little proteins.

“And we’ve come up with a way of making these nanobodies that will attack the SARS virus and we think this can be a really interesting alternative.”

DON’T MISS

End face masks and social distancing on June 21 [OPINION]

High blood pressure: Four common signs [INSIGHT]

Covid vaccine side effects: Unusual blood clot sites [TIPS]