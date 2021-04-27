Diabetes symptoms warning: Three 'weird' signs of high blood sugar – 'Don't ignore'

Author:
Diabetes is a very common condition that affects upwards of five million people across the UK. But there are also huge numbers of people that have diabetes without even knowing it. You might be at risk of high blood sugar if you develop a number of tell-tale signs.
Type 2 diabetes is caused by the body not producing enough of the hormone insulin, or the body not reacting to insulin.
About 90 percent of all diabetes patients have type 2 diabetes, which can usually be managed with lifestyle changes.
But it can be quite difficult to know if you have diabetes, because the symptoms can go unnoticed for long periods of time.
In fact, huge numbers of people have their diabetes diagnosed after a routine health check at their doctor’s surgery.
Diabetes could also lead to persistent itchiness all over the body, it added.
It may feel like a reoccurring, overwhelming itchiness in your hands, feet and lower legs.
Around 30 percent of patients may find that their hearing starts to get worse, said the chiropractor.
The condition might damage the blood vessels and nerves to the inner ear, which subsequently leads to hearing loss.
“You may not experience the more common symptoms of type 2 diabetes, like numb feet or hands, endless trips to the bathroom, or insatiable thirst,” it said.
“There are some lesser-known signs that may indicate blood sugar problems.
“The onset of type 2 diabetes can still show some of the better-known symptoms. But don’t dismiss these other bizarre signs in your body.
“Talk to your doctor about checking your blood sugar before diabetes causes lasting damage to your health.”
The most common symptoms of diabetes include passing more urine than normal, feeling very tired, and even having cuts or wounds that take longer to heal.
If you’re worried that you might have diabetes, it’s always a good idea to speak to a doctor.
A quick blood test should be enough to reveal whether you’re at risk of the condition.
Diagnosing diabetes early is essential, as it increases the risk of some deadly complications, including strokes and heart disease.
