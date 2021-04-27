Author: Investing.com

This post originally appeared on Stock Market News

© Reuters. Eli Lilly Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1

Investing.com – Eli Lilly (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Eli Lilly announced earnings per share of $ 1.87 on revenue of $ 6.81B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $ 2.13 on revenue of $ 6.99B.

Advertisements

Eli Lilly shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.12% from its 52 week high of $ 218.00 set on January 29. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.53% from the start of the year.

Eli Lilly follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Eli Lilly’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $ 2.59 on revenue of $ 22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $ 2.34 on revenue of $ 21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $ 1.32 on revenue of $ 10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $ 1.27 on revenue of $ 10.69B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar