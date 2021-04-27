Fortnite downtime today: How long are Fortnite servers down for update 16.30?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Epic Games will be taking servers down for a new Fortnite Season 6 update, complete with early patch notes.

Today’s update will be released at the same time on PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile platforms.

Advertisements

This means that Fortnite servers will be offline before the new content arrives. The good news is that Epic has already shared its plans for what will be included.

The game will remain unplayable during an extended period of Epic maintenance, which shouldn’t take as long as recent patches.

Epic has also revealed what will be included, with new content and improvements promised by the development team.

A new Exotic Bow will be released onto the island, while Creative Mode is getting fresh access to weapons and items.