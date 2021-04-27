Fortnite downtime today: How long are Fortnite servers down for update 16.30?

Author:
Epic Games will be taking servers down for a new Fortnite Season 6 update, complete with early patch notes.
Today’s update will be released at the same time on PS4, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile platforms.
This means that Fortnite servers will be offline before the new content arrives. The good news is that Epic has already shared its plans for what will be included.
The game will remain unplayable during an extended period of Epic maintenance, which shouldn’t take as long as recent patches.
Epic has also revealed what will be included, with new content and improvements promised by the development team.
A new Exotic Bow will be released onto the island, while Creative Mode is getting fresh access to weapons and items.
The list of new Fortnite content includes the following:
- Help Jonesy The First take on Raz
- Keep ‘em guessing with a new, unpredictable Exotic Bow
- Stay low, stay safe in a new LTM this weekend: The Floor Restores
- Primal weapons, Makeshift weapons, & Bows added to Creative
And commenting on what new improvements will be included, Epic Games posted on Twitter:
“You can now hold the Inventory button with a Craftable item in-hand to jump right to the Crafting tab and hit Accept. No more navigating menus in a gunfight!
“White heavy check mark Inspecting an item will now show exact number values for stats like damage and fire rate.”
WHEN IS FORTNITE DOWNTIME FOR UPDATE 16.30 STARTING?
Fortnite server downtime is scheduled for 9am GMT, on Tuesday, April 27 across all platforms.
For gamers in the United States, this will mean maintenance starting at the much earlier time of 4am EST, on the same day.
Servers will be coming back online at the same time for everyone, so no one should be left waiting.
Epic Games has not confirmed how long Fortnite downtime is but an estimate has been shared on the site.
The official Epic Games site suggests that the longest servers could be down is three hours.
A message from the Fortnite support team explains: “New goals await. Update v16.30 is scheduled to release on April 27. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).”
If Fortnite downtime lasts the full three hours, gamers can expect servers to go live again at 11am BST.
After today’s Fortnite update, a new Crew Pack will be released for May 2021, which next month will offer something a little more than just skins.
According to Epic Games, Fortnite Save the World will be part of the bundle, telling fans this week:
“May 2021’s Crew Pack features the skeletal soul-snatcher Deimos, not only a new Outfit in Battle Royale but also a new Ninja-class Hero in Save the World. Don’t own the latter?
“No worries: May’s Fortnite Crew benefits include full, permanent access to the Save the World PvE mode! Active Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive the Pack plus Save the World (if they don’t already own it) starting at approximately 8 PM ET on April 30.
“Alongside the Deimos Outfit, May’s Crew Pack comes with all others items from the upcoming Neo Underworld Set: the Sorrow’s Edge Back Bling (a blade from a fallen traveller), the fate-grasping Sorrow’s Reach Pickaxe, the soul-comprised Doomed Echo Wrap, and the Deimos Skull Stalker Loading Screen.
“When it comes to alternate Styles, the Deimos Outfit, Sorrow’s Edge Back Bling, and Sorrow’s Reach Pickaxe come in both black-and-red and black-and-green. These items also have a ghastly black-and-green Style in addition to the normal one.”
