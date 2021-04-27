Fortnite update 16.30 PATCH NOTES, server downtime, Unstable Bow, Food Knights, MORE

Author:

UPDATE: Fortnite servers are offline for the release of update 16.30.

The servers are expected to be offline until at least 10.30am UK time, although sometimes slightly later.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter: “Downtime for v16.30 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended and services are back up.”

The new update adds the Unstable Bow, which fires either a Fire Arrow, Shockwave Arrow, Grenades Arrow or Stink Arrow.

As you can see from the images below, dataminers like Lucas7Yoshi have uncovered the new skins releasing after the update.

“New goals await,” reads an Epic tweet. “Update v16.30 is scheduled to release on April 27. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).”