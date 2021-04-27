Hair loss treatment: Black cumin oil causes 'significant improvement' in hair growth

Why exactly this happens is the subject of ongoing research but it can be triggered by a number of different events, explains Harvard Health.

Advertisements

Treating this type of hair loss is onerous and the evidence to support different interventions is scarce.

However, a lotion containing black cumin oil has yielded results.

Black cumin, also known as nigella or by its scientific name Nigella sativa, belongs to the buttercup family of flowering plants.

READ MORE: Hair loss treatments: Three natural remedies that inhibit key mechanism behind hair loss