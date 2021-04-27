Hester Ford, Oldest American, Dies

Hester Ford, who was believed to have been the oldest American, living long enough to have experienced two pandemics, both world wars, Jim Crow discrimination, civil rights movements and the elections of 21 presidents, died on Saturday at her home in Charlotte, N.C.

Census records show conflicting information for her year of birth, but she was either 115 or 116. The Gerontology Research Group, which tracks supercentenarians, or people over the age of 110, listed her age as 115 years and 245 days.

Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement.

“She was a pillar and stalwart to our family and provided much needed love, support and understanding to us all,” her great-granddaughter Tanisha Patterson-Powe said in the statement.

Mrs. Ford was believed to have been born on Aug. 15, 1905 or 1904, on a farm in Lancaster County, S.C., where she grew up tilling fields and picking cotton. Theodore Roosevelt was president at the time.