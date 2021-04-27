NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

How to kill moss on your lawn – with baking soda

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

How to kill moss on your lawn - with baking soda

Spray method

Start by adding two or three tablespoons of baking soda to one quart (950ml) water in a large container.

Stir gently until the baking soda has completely dissolved, and place the solution into a spray bottle.

Wait for a warm, dry day and thoroughly coat the moss with the baking soda solution.

Take care to avoid spraying nearby plants, including any turf grass, and it’s worth noting repeat applications may be needed to completely kill the moss.

