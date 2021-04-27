How to live longer: Eight specific components of a Mediterranean diet that boost longevity

Author:

How to follow a Mediterranean-style diet

The Mediterranean diet varies by country and region, so it has a range of definitions.

In general, it’s high in vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, beans, cereals, grains, fish, and unsaturated fats such as olive oil.

It usually includes a low intake of meat and dairy foods.

The Mediterranean diet is very similar to the government’s healthy eating advice, which is set out in the Eatwell Guide.

