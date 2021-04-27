'I can finally see clearly' Holly Willoughby announces new move after This Morning absence

Author:

“Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too.

“This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony.

“I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.” (sic).

The This Morning host went on to add how excited fans would be able to get their hands on a signed copy of the book.