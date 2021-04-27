NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

'I was very naive' Alan Partridge star Susannah Fielding on...

Celebrities

'I was very naive' Alan Partridge star Susannah Fielding on dating Tom Hiddleston 

1 min

108views
98
15 shares, 98 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

'I was very naive' Alan Partridge star Susannah Fielding on dating Tom Hiddleston 

This Time With Alan Partridge was confirmed for a second season last February, with Steven later adding it would air this year. 

Last September, the actor teased what viewers can expect from the new season.

Advertisements

He shared: “We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life.

“And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.”

Season 2 of This Time With Alan Partridge will air at 9.30pm on BBC One this Friday. 

Read the full interview in Radio Times – out now.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in