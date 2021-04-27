Illumina Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Author: Investing.com

Investing.com – Illumina (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Illumina announced earnings per share of $ 1.89 on revenue of $ 1.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $ 1.39 on revenue of $ 996.36M.

Illumina shares are up 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 25.59% from its 52 week high of $ 555.77 set on February 12. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.47% from the start of the year.

Illumina shares gained 1.05% in after-hours trade following the report.

Illumina follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Illumina’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $ 1.95 on revenue of $ 41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $ 1.78 on revenue of $ 41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $ 26.29 on revenue of $ 55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $ 15.71 on revenue of $ 51.36B.

