LG TVs follow Samsung with 90 extra channels for you to enjoy for FREE

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

“We are eager to contribute once again to the disruption of the entertainment industry with this major step on the growth and innovation on Rakuten TV, which aims to enrich our business model and content offer” stated Jacinto Roca, Founder and CEO at Rakuten TV.

“At a time when the entertainment sector is living an unprecedented transformation, and consumption habits are constantly evolving, we are striving to adapt our business model to meet users and advertisers needs at once.”

Advertisements

Rakuten says that users can easily launch the service with a single click through the branded remote-control button or via the pre-installed app on the home screen.

This update isn’t the only good news for telly addicts.