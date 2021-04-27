Manchester United could be about to sign another Anthony Martial

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

The last time Manchester United signed a young striker and threw him into the first-team as a vital player straight away, it was Anthony Martial. Few had heard of the France international before he was thrusted into the Old Trafford spotlight. And, now, the same may be about to happen to Slavia Prague’s Abdallah Sima.

Manchester United want a new striker.

There are serious questions marks hanging over the head of Edinson Cavani, who continues to be linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself has insisted Mason Greenwood isn’t ready to be the club’s main No 9, despite his recent return to form.

And Marcus Rashford, for all his talents, is better suited to the flanks than down the middle.

So United, ahead of the summer transfer window, are starting to look at potential targets.

Erling Haaland tops their wishlist but the Borussia Dortmund striker will be expensive. He’s also wanted by half of Europe, having scored 35 goals in the Bundesliga and Champions League combined.

