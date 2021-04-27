NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Microsoft Teams getting new emojis, updated meeting experience and more...

Microsoft Teams getting new emojis, updated meeting experience and more in latest upgrade

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Different emoji skin tones can be chosen in Teams by right-clicking on emojis which have a dot in the top right corner.

Any choice for skin tone will be saved for that Microsoft Teams session.

In terms of the different categories that Teams will now sort emojis into, there will be nine different sections – including smiles, hand gestures, people and food.

Besides the bolstering of Teams’s emoji offering, Microsoft is also working on a new in-meeting sharing experience.

This offers a refreshed design when Teams users shared their screen, for instance during a PowerPoint presentation or when accessing Whiteboard.

Outlining this feature, Microsoft said: “The new share tray allows you to share everything you could in the old share tray, the only difference is the form factor and user experience of finding the content you need to share. We’ve streamlined the experience to make it easier to find what you’re looking for, and hopefully less overwhelming and cluttered”.

