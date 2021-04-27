Nintendo's Famicom Detective Club Switch Remakes Have Been Leaked Online

Author:

We’re still weeks away from the Famicom Detective Club remakes arriving on the Nintendo Switch here in the west, but it seems they’ve already been leaked online. This information comes from software developer, gaming enthusiast and Twitter user LuigiBlood.

While you might be wondering why anyone would even be concerned about games from 33 years ago leaking online, the Switch release marks the first time Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind have ever been officially localised – so, technically, there could be potential spoilers floating around the internet.

Warning: Famicom Detective Club remake has leaked, so watch out for spoilers.— LuigiBlood (@LuigiBlood) April 26, 2021

LuigiBlood shares a little bit more information, explaining how the first game hasn’t been translated previously and the second game only received a “fan translation” based on the Super Famicom remake:

“Yes these are remakes, the story is old, but keep in mind that the first game was never translated, ever, and the second got a fan translation with the SNES remake. The story isn’t really well known (especially the first game) so my point still stands: watch out for spoilers.”

According to a thread on ResetEra, the leak may be tied to preloads for the game going live ahead of schedule.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an upcoming Switch release leaked online weeks ahead of schedule. The same thing happened to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury earlier this year, and Paper Mario: The Origami King last year.

The Famicom Detective Club games will be released on the Nintendo Switch next month on 14th May. Until then, avoid spoilers at all costs.