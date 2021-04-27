NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Oscars 2021 winners: The biggest surprises and record firsts at...

Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: The biggest surprises and record firsts at this year’s Academy Awards

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

When the coronavirus pandemic began over a year ago, all kinds of changes severely affected the film industry from release date delays to closed down sets. Unsurprisingly then, the 2021 Oscars have been quite different this year, allowing streaming-only movies to qualify at a ceremony that took place at multiple locations in LA. But despite the practicalities, this has been the most diverse Academy Awards in terms of nominations for years, while there have been some big surprises and record firsts for the winners too.

The 2021 Oscars saw nine out of 20 nominees from non-white backgrounds, with the first Muslim (Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal) and first Asian-American (Steven Yeun, Minari) being nominated for Best Actor.

While the Best Director category saw two women in Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) nominated for the first time ever.

And when it came to the winners, history was made too with Zhao being the first woman of colour and the second woman ever to take home the gong after Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker).

Additionally, Minari star Yuh-jung Youn was the first Korean to win an acting Oscar.

Best Picture

Nomadland WINNER
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins – The Father WINNER
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Frances McDormand – Nomadland WINNER
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari WINNER
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Best Director

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao WINNER
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell WINNER
Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Sound of Metal – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller WINNER
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

