Oscars 2021 winners: The biggest surprises and record firsts at this year’s Academy Awards

When the coronavirus pandemic began over a year ago, all kinds of changes severely affected the film industry from release date delays to closed down sets. Unsurprisingly then, the 2021 Oscars have been quite different this year, allowing streaming-only movies to qualify at a ceremony that took place at multiple locations in LA. But despite the practicalities, this has been the most diverse Academy Awards in terms of nominations for years, while there have been some big surprises and record firsts for the winners too.

The 2021 Oscars saw nine out of 20 nominees from non-white backgrounds, with the first Muslim (Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal) and first Asian-American (Steven Yeun, Minari) being nominated for Best Actor.

While the Best Director category saw two women in Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) nominated for the first time ever.

And when it came to the winners, history was made too with Zhao being the first woman of colour and the second woman ever to take home the gong after Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker).

Additionally, Minari star Yuh-jung Youn was the first Korean to win an acting Oscar.

