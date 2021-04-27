Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen in a 'ruinous state' before trip back to her 'roots'

Author:

“*Tidied up but hands are in a ruinous state (shredded tights) & iodine stains deemed immovable*” she added.

The TV favourite is from Huddersfield, 20 miles outside of Leeds, but lives on remote farm, Ravenseat in Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales.

She also included a stunning snap of a sunset from the “very top” in her Instagram post.

Wanting to give her fans a sneak peak of what to expect on Steph’s Packed Lunch, the mother-of-nine also featured a glamorous selfie in the picture carousel.