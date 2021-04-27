NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Pink Moon spiritual meaning: What does the Pink Supermoon mean...

Life & Style

Pink Moon spiritual meaning: What does the Pink Supermoon mean for you?

1 min

91views
76
13 shares, 76 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Pink Moon spiritual meaning: What does the Pink Supermoon mean for you?

But it’s not all bad either, as a positive Trine or 120-degree angle with Mars will help against sudden change.

This lunar aspect will fill you with the courage to overcome any obstacles.

Advertisements

You can also count on a good dose of good judgement coming your way.

Mr Partridge said: “Sun opposite Moon brings your home, family, and intimate relationships into sharper focus for the following two weeks of this Moon phase.

“Opposing forces such as work versus home, or what you need versus what you want, create inner tension and external pressures.”

Read More

Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

76
13 shares, 76 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in