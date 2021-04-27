Pink Moon spiritual meaning: What does the Pink Supermoon mean for you?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

But it’s not all bad either, as a positive Trine or 120-degree angle with Mars will help against sudden change.

This lunar aspect will fill you with the courage to overcome any obstacles.

Advertisements

You can also count on a good dose of good judgement coming your way.

Mr Partridge said: “Sun opposite Moon brings your home, family, and intimate relationships into sharper focus for the following two weeks of this Moon phase.

“Opposing forces such as work versus home, or what you need versus what you want, create inner tension and external pressures.”

Read More