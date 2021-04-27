PS Plus May 2021 free PS5, PS4 free games reveal date, time, leaks, deals for PlayStation

Author:

PlayStation Plus subscribers are counting down to the May 2021 free PS5 and PS4 games reveal.

The May 2021 PlayStation Plus free games should be unveiled by Sony at 4.30pm BST on April 28.

There is, however, a chance that Sony could hold the announcement back until this week’s State of Play event on April 29. Express Online will update this article when the games are revealed.

Once the PS Plus free games have been announced, the titles will be available to download less than a week later on May 4.

If that date sounds familiar, it’s because May 4 is also known as Star Wars Day. This has led to speculation that Sony will treat PlayStation Plus subscribers to a Star Wars game.

Based on the predictions over on Reddit, the most obvious choices are either Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, or Star Wars Squadrons.

With Sony giving away countless first-party releases over the last year, others believe Uncharted: Lost Legacy could make an appearance.

Other first-party games that haven’t already been included with PS Plus include Gravity Rush 2, The Order 1886, Marvel’s Spider-Man and racing simulation GT Sport.