PS Plus May 2021 free PS5, PS4 free games reveal date, time, leaks, deals for PlayStation

PlayStation Plus subscribers are counting down to the May 2021 free PS5 and PS4 games reveal.
The May 2021 PlayStation Plus free games should be unveiled by Sony at 4.30pm BST on April 28.
There is, however, a chance that Sony could hold the announcement back until this week’s State of Play event on April 29. Express Online will update this article when the games are revealed.
Once the PS Plus free games have been announced, the titles will be available to download less than a week later on May 4.
If that date sounds familiar, it’s because May 4 is also known as Star Wars Day. This has led to speculation that Sony will treat PlayStation Plus subscribers to a Star Wars game.
Based on the predictions over on Reddit, the most obvious choices are either Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, or Star Wars Squadrons.
With Sony giving away countless first-party releases over the last year, others believe Uncharted: Lost Legacy could make an appearance.
Other first-party games that haven’t already been included with PS Plus include Gravity Rush 2, The Order 1886, Marvel’s Spider-Man and racing simulation GT Sport.
As for the PS5 free game, Terminator Resistance gets a few mentions, especially with the PS5 upgrade tipped to launch soon.
Other PS5 predictions include Planet Coaster, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, The Pathless, Godfall and Marvel’s Avengers.
After months of high-profile free games for both PS4 and PS5, one thing that is for certain is that expectations are high.
For example, the current batch of free PS Plus games include brand new PlayStation 5 release Oddworld Soulstorm.
“Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination in this fresh narrative adventure,” reads the official description.
“Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap. With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness. This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.”
Subscribers can also download a couple of zombie action games, including Zombie Army 4 and PS4 exclusive Days Gone.
“Ride into a desperate dog-eat-dog world ravaged by a deadly pandemic as drifter and bounty hunter, Deacon St. John,” reads the Days Gone description.
“Risk the threats of the broken road on the back of your trusty drifter bike as you face swarms of mindless feral Freakers – and equally terrifying humans.”
Zombie Army 4, on the other hand, tasks teams of up to four people with eliminating hordes of Nazi zombies.
If you want to grab the free PlayStation Plus games for May (and April), you should check out the latest discount deal at ShopTo.
The UK retailer is currently selling annual PS Plus subscriptions for £42.85, compared to £49.99 on the PlayStation Store.
As a reminder, PS Plus subscribers don’t just get access to free games, but can also play online multiplayer games with other players.
A PS Plus subscription will also give you 100GB in cloud saves, as well as exclusive discounts on PS5 and PS4 games.
