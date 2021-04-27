Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to George Harrison and George Martin on St George's Day

Author:

Last week, April 23 marked St George’s Day and Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to two late Georges associated with The Beatles. Firstly, his fellow bandmate George Harrison who died in November 2001, aged 58. And also Sir George Martin, The Beatles record producer, who died in March 2016 at the age of 90.

On his Instagram account, Sir Paul McCartney posted a picture of himself with the two Georges enjoying a cup of tea in The Beatles’ heyday.

The photograph was taken by Macca’s late first wife Linda McCartney, who died in April 1998 aged 56.

Sir Paul captioned the snap: “Two great Georges on St George’s Day. Have a happy one – Paul.”

The surviving Beatle also paid tribute to George Harrison on February 25, for what would have been his 78th birthday.

