Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to George Harrison and George Martin on St George's Day

Last week, April 23 marked St George’s Day and Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to two late Georges associated with The Beatles. Firstly, his fellow bandmate George Harrison who died in November 2001, aged 58. And also Sir George Martin, The Beatles record producer, who died in March 2016 at the age of 90.
On his Instagram account, Sir Paul McCartney posted a picture of himself with the two Georges enjoying a cup of tea in The Beatles’ heyday.
The photograph was taken by Macca’s late first wife Linda McCartney, who died in April 1998 aged 56.
Sir Paul captioned the snap: “Two great Georges on St George’s Day. Have a happy one – Paul.”
The surviving Beatle also paid tribute to George Harrison on February 25, for what would have been his 78th birthday.
Sir Paul added: “That’s the tree George gave me. George has entered that tree for me. I hope he’s happy with that.”
Last year marked what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, as well as 40 years since his death.
For Lennon’s birthday, Macca posted a picture of himself with the late Beatle working on lyrics in a studio together.
He wrote: “I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul.”
On the day of Lennon’s 80th birthday on October 9, the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up sky blue with a white peace sign in his memory.
While paying tribute 40 years after his death in December 1980, Sir Paul posted another picture of the two of them together.
The 78-year-old wrote: “A sad, sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world.
“I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul.”
