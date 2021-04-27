Sir Tom Jones on how his approach to singing at 80 is different to when he was young

Author:

Last year, Sir Tom Jones turned 80-years-old and shows no sign of stopping with the release of his new album Surrounded By Time. Now in an interview with The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show with Sky, the Welsh legend has shared how his approach to singing is different now compared to when he was younger. It turns out the main change is that he’s got more time on his hands.

Sir Tom said: “I’ve got more time now and that’s why we called the album Surrounded By Time because time is very important and now it feels like I’m not in a rush because when you’re young, you want to get things done.

“You want to move on fast but as you get older, hopefully as long as the voice is still strong and flexible which it is, you’ve got to really think about it and it’s more important to me now than ever because it’s a bit of a wonder to me how kind God has been.

“He’s still smiling at me – or she – whatever the case may be.”

The 80-year-old then went on to speak of his life-long love affair with music.

