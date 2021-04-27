Sonja Morgan Teases ‘RHONY’s ‘Empowering’ New Season: Why ‘It’s Unlike Any Other’ Before It

Author: Christopher Rogers

Sonja Morgan reveals why fans are ‘going to love’ the new season of ‘RHONY’, which premieres on May 4.

The trailer for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City was pretty wild, so we weren’t too surprised when Sonja Morgan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the newest episodes of the series, which kick off on May 4, are some of the best ones yet. What did shock us was her reason for breaking glass in the trailer.

“They [showed] me smashing glass in the trailer with my handbag, and you’ll see more on how I get to that point. But I think it started with Leah [McSweeney] taking me to box with [her trainer] Martin,” Sonja first explained, while adding, “I’ve learned a lot through the pandemic” — especially amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. Sonja hinted that a lot of things that happened while filming truly upset her, and she went on to say that even though her act of violence felt “empowering”, it was her “lashing out after a culmination of lessons learned with my friends on RHONY“.

“You’re gonna love this season,” Sonja added. “It’s just a really good season — it’s unlike any other season. We’ve never been closer friends ever. Ramona [Singer] and Luann [de Lesseps] and I are like family and [we have] decades and decades of history together. I think you’re going to be very impressed with this season, as compared to last season — it’s very interesting and there’s a lot of growth. Eboni [K. Williams] of course — I can’t speak any more highly of her. We’re very close. I adore her. She’s very empowering not only to me, but to others.”

“She’s a force,” Sonja continued. “She is beautiful and if I may say, sensual. She is a passionate woman, but she’s not about herself — she’s about a greater mission, and she’s really intuitive and empowering. That’s who she is. And Leah is [similar]. I don’t think that Leah makes things about herself. I think she’s thinking of a bigger picture when she goes off on somebody. So it’s going to be a really good season. And I think with Ramona and Luann, we can laugh at ourselves, which helps a lot.”

And speaking of Leah. Sonja touched upon a recent report that said Leah chased RHONY alum Heather Thomson away from filming the new season, and told us, “Heather didn’t realize what she was [getting into] when she came by the weekend we were in the Hamptons. We are a very involved type group who empower each other. Even when we get conflict, it’s because we feel the love for each other and demand that change within each other. I think Heather — when she came — she was more concerned with how she was looking as [‘Head Bitch In Charge’], more than [she cared about] empowering people, so she really, she got a rude awakening when she came. I think we’ve all grown quite a bit, and she hasn’t been on the show [or a while].”

Want more? Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Tuesday, May 4, at 9pm on Bravo.