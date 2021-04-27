Spain holidays: Balearic Island Menorca 'well positioned' to welcome back tourists

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Vaccination rates, as well as Covid case data, will be considered by the UK Government’s Global Travel Taskforce when deciding which countries to place on the “green list”.

Nacho Gozalbo, commercial director for Palladium Hotel Group which has accommodation across Spain, said the “island approach” will help to boost opportunities for “safe travel”.

Advertisements

“We are eagerly awaiting the update on the green list and welcome the news that islands could be considered separately,” he told Express.co.uk.

“We do believe that safe travel to the Balearics can be resumed with a reliable testing programme pre-departure and prior to returning.”