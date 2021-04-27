Spotify users face major price hike and music streaming fans are furious

Author:
Some Spotify users have just received some very bad news with the company confirming that subscriptions are going up. The hugely popular streaming service has begun sending out emails to those affected explaining how much more they will soon be forced to pay to continue enjoying listening to music and tune into their favourite playlists.
The hike, which comes into force from the end of this month, will see those with a Family plan now paying £16.99 a month – that’s a whopping £2 increase. Those in full-time education will also be affected with the price of the firm’s Premium Student plan going up from £4.99 to £5.99.
Spotify says that the rise is necessary. In the email, the firm said: “Starting April 30, 20201, we are increasing the price of Premium Family so we can continue to bring you new content and features that you can enjoy as a family and as individuals.
“The price of Premium Family will change from £14.99 to £16.99 per month. Since you’re already a Premium Family subscriber, we’re giving you one additional month at the current price. This means the new price will become effective on your June billing date.”
Despite trying to explain their reasoning behind the increase, many fans of Spotify are not happy with some taking to social media to complain about the upcoming hike.
“How dare Spotify increase the price of the family plan,” said one angry customer.
Whilst another added: “Spotify are RUDE for increasing their family subscription price.”
It could be a risky strategy for Spotify especially as Apple Music continues to offer its family service for £14.99. Apple also allows six people to use this plan at once rather than Spotify’s 5.
Along with Apple, Amazon Music Unlimited also offers the same service for £14.99 making the competition even greater.
This price difference could give people a good reason to switch especially as all streaming services offer similar features and music catalogues with millions of songs to choose from.
News of this hike shouldn’t come as a huge surprise with the firm announcing plans earlier this year to test out increases.
Speaking back in March, CEO Daniel Ek said: “We have experimented with [price rises] for quite some time. We started two years ago so it’s not something that we’ve done in a rush. We did it in Norway two years ago, we’ve done it since in Argentina, Australia and in many, many other markets throughout the time. But this is the time may be where you’re seeing it’s actually becoming a real part of the strategy.”
