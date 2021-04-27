NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea players are talking about Eden Hazard ahead of Real Madrid tie

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea players are talking about Eden Hazard ahead of Real Madrid tie

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea players are talking about Eden Hazard ahead of Real Madrid tie

Chelsea go into the final four clash as the underdogs, attempting to make their first Champions League final since 2012 and has urged his players to be themselves when they line-up against the Spanish champions.

On how they will beat Los Blancos, he added: “Be ourselves. Rely on our strengths and do the things that make you confident.

“We have these things as a team and this is what we try to do at the best level.

“The challenge is to be ourselves, the best version of ourselves, for 90 or 94 minutes against Madrid.”

