Thomas Tuchel warns Chelsea players over Eden Hazard – 'He wants to make a point'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Tuchel has admitted he’s ‘lucky’ to be managing a Chelsea side in the last four.

“I am a pretty lucky guy, a lucky man, I am very grateful,” he said.

Advertisements

“When I started in academy football, every day was different, I enjoyed every day with the under 14s then 15s, 19s. This was already a big gift.

“Maybe the next level is to keep this level, don’t drop it.

“I strongly believe in our squad. Maybe the next step is to keep the level and not over-expect to go to the next step.”