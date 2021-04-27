USA flights: Can I travel to the USA from the UK yet?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Brits who love holidaying in the USA are desperate to hop on a plane to sunny California or jet off to New York for a city break after being denied entry to America for the last year. On March 11, 2020 ex-president Donald Trump closed the nation’s borders to people coming from a whole range of countries. The pandemic still isn’t behind us, but with summer on its way people are keen to find out when they can go abroad to America. Can I travel to the USA from the UK yet?

At present, anyone who has been in the following countries for the 14 days preceding their attempted entry into the USA will not be allowed to enter the USA:

If Britons are allowed into the USA soon for regular travel, there will still be restrictions in place.

Since January 26, all passengers arriving in the USA by air from any foreign country must have a negative pre-departure test result (NAAT or antigen).

Alternatively, they’ll need documentation of recovery from Covid-19 provided by a licensed healthcare provider or public health official.

It is likely Brits and other tourists will still need to quarantine for seven days on arriving in the USA and then take another test three to five days after arrival.

Face masks must be worn on aircraft, trains, buses and at airports in the USA or on the way to the USA.