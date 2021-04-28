A Conversation With California’s New Attorney General

Two things are areas of focus and priority.

We want to make sure we’re disclosing police personnel records consistently as required by Senate Bill 1421, and making sure we’re doing so legally, without violating anyone’s privacy rights. But we’re committed to the letter and the spirit of that law. That’s the point. I voted for it — I was in the Legislature when that was moved.

Another area is using the data that we have in the Department of Justice to help automatically expunge criminal records that are eligible to be expunged, and not force individuals to first know they’re eligible, then apply on a one-off basis and go through the hoops. The law gives them that right, so let’s deliver that right.

What role do you think your office should play in addressing anti-Asian violence and harassment?

Right now, it’s really important for Californians to know that the attorney general sees the community under attack and values the A.P.I. community. For me — I am the community. This is personal.

There are a lot of levers to pull, but there’s no panacea.

I’ll be doing meetings with law enforcement up and down the state to help make sure they’re supported in how they identify and investigate hate crimes. And then figuring out how to move forward using tools we have to hold perpetrators of hate violence accountable and to provide support to victims.

That can take different forms. In-language, mental health and trauma-informed care is needed. And we need to help build trust between community organizations and law enforcement.

You’re also coming in at a pivotal time for criminal justice — Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd last week. And as of last year, your office has greater responsibility to investigate police killings. Tell me about how you’re approaching that part of the job.