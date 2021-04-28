Al Pacino suffered painful injury during intense Heat scene – 'It was over'

Author:

In 1995 Pacino was a mainstay in the action movie genre. The actor had already played Don Corleone in The Godfather trilogy and Tony Montana in Scarface. For Heat Pacino worked alongside fellow Hollywood star De Niro for the second time after The Godfather. The pair’s exciting reunion was met with huge success, as Heat earned a staggering $ 190 million at the box office.

In the movie, Pacino’s no-nonsense character, Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, was tracking down De Niro’s criminal mastermind Neil McCauley in the thrilling heist movie.

After exchanging bullets in some tense scenes, the two characters ended up in a cut-throat chase scene which resulted in Hanna killing the villain.

During this moment Pacino was supposed to run after De Niro and catch him in a final unbelievable setpiece.

However, Pacino was hit by an ailment which meant he wasn’t able to continue filming.

Pacino spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment in 2017 where he revealed: “There I was, in my 50s, and I’m up there really about to chase this guy.”

