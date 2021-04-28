Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo Bocelli on his ‘incredible project’ arriving in 2022

Author:

Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo Bocelli is gearing up to release his first solo album and continues to tease fans with his upcoming plans. Most recently, the 23-year-old performed Fall On Me with his father in the ancient city of Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The father, son and their family have been enjoying spending some time in the area, speeding around in dune buggies and horse riding.

Now Matteo has posted a picture of himself riding a horse on his Instagram account. The rising star captioned it: "Getting my gallop on! There's no thrill like it. "I had the pleasure of rediscovering horse riding recently for an incredible project. "I can't wait for you all to see it next year…" Just what could he be up to? READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli: Matteo Bocelli shares picture with Amos and Virginia

The AlUla concert marked the first time Andrea has performed live with both Matteo and Virginia in the same show. Writing on his own Instagram account, the 62-year-old wrote: "I leave AI-Ula with a wealth of memories and emotions that no suitcase can contain. "I carry with me the yearning to return to sing in the Middle East as soon as possible, a nostalgia for the deep silences I experienced in the desert, for the crystalline air I breathed there. "I leave with the giddiness of the story that the stones of that archaeological paradise tell, as well as the privilege of having been able to touch them, ideally, with my singing."