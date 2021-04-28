Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting: What We Know

Here’s what we know about the death of Mr. Brown.

What happened?

Just before 8:30 a.m. on April 21, a Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office truck drove down a residential street and arrived at a home with deputies sitting in the back, dressed in tactical gear, video footage shows. Moments later, several shots were fired at Mr. Brown. (The video was obtained by WAVY, a Virginia-based television station, through a public records request.)

A 20-second snippet of a deputy’s body-camera footage was released to Mr. Brown’s family and their lawyer, who called it an “execution.” A private autopsy, paid for by his family, showed that he was hit by five bullets and killed by a shot to the head.

The family’s lawyer said that Mr. Brown was sitting inside his car, hands “firmly on the wheel,” when gunshots were fired. He did not appear to be holding a weapon, and was driving away as the police continued shooting.

Have the police explained why they opened fire?

The Pasquotank County sheriff said that deputies had been executing an arrest warrant on felony drug charges, but he did not reveal how many deputies were on the scene, how many of them opened fire, and how many rounds were fired. The shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The local version of a SWAT team, as well as deputies from another agency, were executing the arrest warrant when Mr. Brown was shot, the authorities said. Only a small share of officer-involved fatalities occur in these raids. But in a country where four in 10 adults have guns in their homes, they are the most combustible, and the police often use major shows of force to take these actions.