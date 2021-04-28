NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

APD, other local first responders doing 'active attack' training at...

US

APD, other local first responders doing 'active attack' training at Camp Mabry

1 min

113views
93
14 shares, 93 points

Author: Billy Gates
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

APD, other local first responders doing 'active attack' training at Camp Mabry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency agencies around Austin are holding “active attack” response training from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at Camp Mabry.

The Austin Police Department said in a news release that is why there will be “a marked increase” at the military headquarters. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department, Camp Mabry security and other agencies will all take part in the training.

Advertisements

APD says the purpose of the training is to work with all emergency responders in what the department calls a “realistic scenario that tests and refreshes response protocols to ensure we are prepared.”

It’s a previously scheduled, yearly training and isn’t due to recent incidents, and there aren’t any known threats to the community currently, APD said.

KXAN will have a photographer at the training and will interview APD and Camp Mabry personnel after the training is over.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in