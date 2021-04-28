Assetto Corsa Competizione British GT Pack DLC Launches Today on Xbox One

Author: Antonela Pounder, Director of Global Community, 505 Games

The wait is over! We’re thrilled to announce that the Assetto Corsa Competizione British GT Pack DLC is available today on Xbox One. We know our community have been asking for this DLC for a while now, so it’s exciting to finally be able to bring you this news.

For those new to Assetto Corsa Competizione, here’s what you need to know.

The Official GT World Challenge Game

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the Official GT World Challenge Game and it’s available now on Xbox One. Each circuit, including the likes of Monza, Silverstone, and the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, has been reproduced using Laser Scan technology to offer our sim racers the most accurate racing experience possible on console. To get the most out of your on-track experience, each car has been developed alongside some of the most well-known manufacturers, including McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Since our console launch last year, we’ve gone on to release two DLC packs for Assetto Corsa Competizone so far — The GT4 Pack and 2020 GT World Challenge Pack — but today we want to talk about one of our most anticipated: the British GT Pack.

Here are a handful of reasons why you should consider picking up the British GT Pack DLC on Xbox One, if you’re not already out on track at this point.

Iconic British Tracks

The British GT Pack DLC introduces 3 of the most well-known UK tracks to Assetto Corsa Competizione for the very first time, again developed using Laser Scan technology.

These include Donington Park Circuit, Oulton Park Circuit and Snetterton Circuit, each bringing about their unique characteristics to game. Check them out in our launch trailer below:

In a recent community poll with our PC players, we asked them to vote for their favourite track from the British GT Pack DLC. While Leicestershire’s iconic Donington Park Circuit came out on top, we’d love to hear what our Xbox One players think over on our community channels once you’ve got some laps on the board.

New Liveries, Drivers, and Championship

Not only does the Assetto Corsa Competizione’s British GT Pack introduce all-new tracks, but our latest DLC also includes over 40 new liveries and 70 drivers from the 2019 British GT Championship. What’s more, the team have implemented a dedicated championship season as part of this DLC pack too, so there’s plenty to get stuck into.

Free for Season Pass Owners

Already own the Assetto Corsa Competizione Season Pass? The British GT Pack DLC is available as part of the Season Pass. Don’t own the Season Pass? Pick it up now to not only enjoy the British GT Pack DLC, but also the GT4 Pack and 2020 GT World Challenge Pack.

Community

At this point, we hope you’re sitting in your racing rigs with your race boots on, ready to head trackside! But before you go, let us take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone that has supported us so far. It means a lot to the team and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts on our latest DLC.

Be sure to follow us over on our Official Xbox Club if you haven’t already to stay up to date with the latest from our team. See you out on track!

